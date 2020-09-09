The Handmade Cake Company Offers Cupcakes and Mini Cakes Filled with Taste and Flair

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- An eminent cake and bakery wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers cupcakes and mini cakes that are filled with taste and flair. Created with loving attention to detail, the company has cupcakes for every season and special occasion. They have a leading reputation for exceptional quality and delectable taste which is represented in every product. All the cupcakes and mini cakes are processed and baked in their thriving bakery in Berkshire which has AA grade BRC certification.



The cupcakes and mini cakes are prepared by an experienced team of bakers who strive hard to meet their clients' needs and expectations. The company offers a wide variety of cupcakes and mini cakes including vegan red velvet cake, lemon & elderflower mini loaf, vegan chocolate mocha mini loaf, Victoria sponge mini cake, Sicilian lemon cupcake carrot & mascarpone cupcake and various others. If you're looking to buy delicious cupcakes and mini cakes, you can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most well renowned cakes and baked products wholesaler in the UK. The company has an exceptional team of professionals who provide their customers with high quality products at the market's most competitive prices. The organisation has a segregated gluten free bakery licenced by Coeliac UK. In addition to cupcakes and mini cakes, the company also offers other products including round cakes, traybakes, scones and more.



Talking about their cupcakes and mini cakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Every cake is baked by us from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and only ever free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look homemade. We don't add artificial preservatives or colours and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with. All of our gluten-free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery, and they are all licensed by Coeliac UK."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



Contact Details

