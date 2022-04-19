The Handmade Cake Company Offers Cupcakes and Mini Cakes in a Variety of Shapes and Flavours

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- The Handmade Cake Company, one of the most recognised cake suppliers for coffee shops, offers cupcakes and tiny cakes in a number of shapes and flavours. They use exceptional quality, raw ingredients to create the most amazing flavour combinations that will be enjoyed by all customers. Their recipes keep evolving as they keep researching and responding to new nutrition guidelines and trends, always sticking to their roots to balance delicate sweet and savoury food. The entire range of products are made by hand making with free-range eggs.



Their products are prepared by hand with the utmost care and precision to provide consistent texture combined with exciting flavours. A visual treat to the eyes, every cake is beautifully garnished and decorated with delightful toppings with a focus on attention to detail. The company offers a variety of cupcakes and mini cakes including vegan red velvet cake, Victoria sponge mini cake, carrot mini cake, and many more. Shops looking to buy eggs and cupcakes can go to The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



When talking about their cupcakes and mini cakes, a representative from the company stated, "Our cakes are scratch baked which means that we do not use cake mixes. They are made with care and attention to provide a homely feeling to anyone who orders them. Along with innovative methods, we also use traditional recipes which is what makes our cakes stand out from the rest. We don't add artificial preservatives or colours and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most well-renowned destinations for wholesale, gluten free cakes, traybakes, puddings, cupcakes, loaf cakes and more. With its high-quality products and competitive prices, they have become a popular coffee shop cake supplier, with a vast customer base across the UK. They also have a dedicated team of experienced professionals that make sure that only the most delicious cakes are offered to the customers with on-time delivery.



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk