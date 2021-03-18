Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- A leading cake and bakery wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers cupcakes and mini cakes in distinct flavours and tastes. Baked with the loving attention to detail, the company has cupcakes for every season and special occasion. The cupcakes they provide are gorgeous, handmade and stylishly, decorated with a swirl of cream frosting and delightful toppings. They lovingly make every single cupcake by hand with the greatest care from the finest fresh and natural ingredients, including free range eggs, fresh milk. These cupcakes make for an ideal and delicious treat for various occasions including weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and celebratory events.



Their cupcakes and mini cakes are the perfect combinations of taste, texture, aroma and appearance. All cupcakes are bespoke, each one lovingly created to suit every customer's needs for delicious taste and complete satisfaction. The company offers a plethora of cupcakes and mini cakes including vegan red velvet cake, lemon & elderflower mini loaf, vegan chocolate mocha mini loaf, Victoria sponge mini Cake, carrot mini cake and many more. Individuals looking to buy cupcakes and mini cakes can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the UK's leading coffee shop cake suppliers and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The organisation has gained a massive customer base all across the UK for its high-grade products and competitive prices. The company has a team of experienced professionals who provide their customers with high-quality products at the market's most competitive prices. In addition to round cakes, the organisation also offers other products including traybakes, loaf cakes, cupcakes, scones, and many more.



Talking about their cupcakes and minicakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Every cake is baked by us from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and only ever free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look homemade. We don't add artificial preservatives or colours and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with. All of our gluten-free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery, and they are all licensed by Coeliac UK."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



Contact Details

