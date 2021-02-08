The Handmade Cake Company Offers Cupcakes and Mini Cakes Prepared with Natural Ingredients Without Additives

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- A well-renowned wholesale cakes supplier in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers cupcakes and mini cakes that are prepared with natural ingredients without additives or artificial creams. Available in various flavours, these cakes are the perfect choice for businesses looking to provide their customers with delicious cupcakes. The cupcakes are the perfect balance of design and flavour that can light up the taste buds for individuals. All the cupcakes and mini cakes they provide are processed and baked onsite in top of the range bakery facility in Berkshire which has AA grade BRC certifications and adheres to the highest standards in the industry.



The company supplies large volumes of cupcakes and mini cakes for events as well as promotional campaigns for corporate clients. The Handmade Cake Company offers a plethora of delicious cupcakes and mini cakes, including vegan red velvet cake, lemon & elderflower mini loaf, vegan chocolate mocha mini loaf, Victoria sponge mini cake, carrot mini cake, Sicilian lemon cupcake, carrot & mascarpone cupcake and many more. Individuals looking to buy cupcakes and mini cakes can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most well-renowned cakes and baked products wholesaler in the UK. The company has a team of experienced professionals who provide their customers with high quality products at the market's most competitive prices. The organisation has a segregated gluten free bakery licenced by Coeliac UK. In addition to cupcakes and mini cakes, the company also offers other products including loaf cakes, round cakes, scones, and more.



Talking about their cupcakes and mini cakes, one of their representatives from the company stated, "We make our cakes with a lot of care and love using quality and local ingredients to ensure the highest standard of products for all of our customers and we are always adding new flavours and ranges. We use robust packaging to ensure that your Sponges arrive at your door safely and undamaged, so you don't have to worry about ordering cake online!"



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk