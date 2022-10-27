The Handmade Cake Company Offers Cupcakes and Mini Cakes with an Extended Shelf-Life

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- The Handmade Cake Company, a leading wholesale baker in the UK, offers cupcakes and mini cakes with an extended shelf-life. Their award-winning bakers create wonderful treats that are perfect for any occasion, from birthday parties and weddings to corporate events and functions. They use only the finest ingredients and free-range eggs so that you can be sure of a truly scrumptious treat. The company strives for perfection and delivers you the best possible service using the finest ingredients and the freshest products possible. They offer hassle-free service with quick delivery, secure packaging, and great prices.



Their amazingly talented team make the cupcakes by hand and with a meticulous eye for detail, quality and flavour. The company provides a plethora of cupcakes and mini cakes, including carrot mini cake, vegan chocolate mocha mini loaf, Victoria sponge mini cake, Sicilian lemon cupcake, carrot & mascarpone cupcake, red velvet cupcake, and many more. Their team are professionally trained and have won a host of awards for both their exquisite designs and ingenious flavours. Cafes and shops looking to buy cupcakes and mini cakes can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



Talking about their cupcakes and mini cakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our cakes are scratch baked, which means that we do not use cake mixes. They are made with care and attention to provide a homely feeling to anyone who orders them. Along with innovative methods, we also use traditional recipes, which makes our cakes stand out from the rest. We don't add artificial preservatives or colours, and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most well-renowned bakeries in the UK, with a dedicated team to develop incredible unique creations. The company has actively operated in Berkshire since 1983 and serves people with exceptionally high-quality products at competitive prices. In addition to cupcakes and mini cakes, they offer various cakes, quality-rich scones, wholesale gluten-free cakes, and other delightful products.



