Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- The leading provider of wholesale cakes, The Handmade Cake Company offers delicious and healthy vegan cakes for coffee shops and restaurants. They offer various vegan cakes, including vegan red velvet cake, vegan chocolate mocha mini loaf, vegan ambient spiced fruit granola, vegan apricot, orange and almond slice, etc. They finely bake, beautifully decorate, and serve their vegan cakes with love to satisfy the taste buds of people ordering them.



The Handmade Cake Company offers every possible flavour from orange to strawberry in equally attractive designs like circular, single heart, hexagon, and many more. A perfect destination for tempting vegan cakes, The Handmade Cake Company craft vegan cakes without chemicals and preservatives, using only organic and trans-fat-free ingredients, including refined sugar and flour, to ensure that customers can easily maintain their health while satisfying their sweet tooth cravings.



The Handmade Cake Company is the leading supplier of delicious and homemade cakes, traybakes, gluten-free and vegan desserts in the UK. Their dedicated team focuses on new and incredible creations, which range from traditional to cutting-edge bakery products. They offer every item in small batch sizes to stay true to their handmade promise.



One of the team members of the Handmade Cake Company stated, "All our cakes are scratch-baked (we don't use cake mixes) using high-quality, trusted ingredients. Each cake is frozen, to lock in the freshness, and pre-portioned so our customers can defrost only as much as is needed, ensuring our cakes are served at their freshest and reducing unwanted wastage."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk