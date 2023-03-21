The Handmade Cake Company Offers Delicious Loaf Cakes Perfect for All Occasions

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- The Handmade Cake Company, a reputed cake and bakery wholesaler in the UK, offers delicious loaf cakes that are perfect for all occasions. All the cakes are lovingly handmade by experts in the kitchen to ensure that everything delivered meets superior standards of quality and taste. Their team is driven by ideas, passion, and drive to produce top-quality loaf cakes. Their tasty treats are the perfect choice for coffee to sprinkle some magic in their afternoon tea and hospitality cake offerings.



The company offers a variety of loaf cakes, including banana & walnut loaf, fruit loaf cake, gluten-free St. Clements polenta loaf cake, and gluten-free lemon drizzle loaf cake. They manufacture their products by hand, filling them with irresistible tastes and eye-pleasing designs that encourage people to opt for their vegan options. Cafes and shops looking to buy delectable loaf cakes can check out The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We bake a wide range of delicious loaf cakes. All of our gluten-free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten-free bakery and are all licenced by Coeliac UK. They taste pretty amazing too, and have won 10 Great Taste Awards! Our new vegan range is growing and includes tempting cakes that all of your customers will enjoy. All our gluten-free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten-free bakery, and they are all licensed by Coeliac UK."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most sought-after cake wholesalers in the UK. They follow the strictest food norms while preparing their cakes and do not use artificial preservatives to process them. They have a team of skilled and dedicated professionals who prepare cakes with exquisite craftsmanship using the best quality ingredients. In addition to loaf cakes, they also provide traybakes, round cakes, cupcakes and mini cakes, gluten-free desserts, and many more.



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes taste special.



