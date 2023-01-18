The Handmade Cake Company Offers Delicious Round Cakes for a Variety of Occasions

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- The Handmade Cake Company, a well-known cake supplier in the UK, offers delicious round cakes for various special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and more. Handmade using high-quality and trusted ingredients, their selection of cakes is available in a beautiful array of different flavours, toppings, and sizes, perfect for any menu. They blend tradition with innovation to create new classics and bring a modern flair to beloved classics. All their products are handcrafted and baked fresh each morning using 100% natural ingredients.



They provide your guests with a variety of baked goods to help you, help them, and start their morning right. Their bakers use their creative skills and expertise to develop new styles and create unique products. The company offers a plethora of round cakes, including white chocolate & spiced chai cake, Battenberg layer cake, gluten-free mint chocolate chip cake, gluten-free ginger cake and many more. Coffee shops looking to buy wholesale round cakes can check The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "For over 30 years, The Handmade Cake Company has been making delicious traybakes, by hand, for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. All our cakes are scratch-baked using high-quality, trusted ingredients. The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. We don't add artificial preservatives or colours, and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most sought-after cake wholesalers in the UK. They follow the strictest food regulations while preparing their cakes and do not use artificial preservatives. They have a team of skilled and dedicated professionals who prepare cakes with exquisite craftsmanship using the best quality ingredients. In addition to round cakes, they also provide traybakes, loaf cakes, scones, cold desserts, and cheesecakes, just to name a few.



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

E: hello@handmadecake.co.uk