One of the largest cake suppliers in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers delicious scones in different styles and flavours. The company takes pride in preparing scones from scratch with natural ingredients and they never use mixes. Their scones are hand-baked while following traditional recipes to ensure they retain a familiar flavour and taste. They have a thriving bakery in Berkshire that holds an A grade BRC certification and a team of talented bakers who can prepare delectable cakes, from the traditional to the contemporary.



The company produces a variety of pack sizes and flavours so that everyone can enjoy their favourite, whether it be sumptuous sultana through to delightful derby. The company offers a plethora of scones including gluten-free sultana scones, large cheese scones, large plain scones, large sultana scones, sultana scones, vegan sultana scones, and many more. Individuals looking to buy scones can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the UK's leading coffee shop cake suppliers and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have a team of experienced professionals who provide their customers with high quality products at the market's most competitive prices. In addition to cupcakes and mini cakes, the organisation also offers other products including traybakes, loaf cakes, scones, and more.



Talking further about their scones, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Every scone is baked by us from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and only ever free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look homemade. If you are a cake-using business and you want a sample, we will sort that out for you; just give our friendly sales team a call. Each cake is frozen, to lock in the freshness, and pre-portioned so our customers can defrost only as much as needed, ensuring our cakes are served at their freshest and reducing unwanted wastage."



The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



