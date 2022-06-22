The Handmade Cake Company Offers Delicious Scones Made from Scratch with Traditional Recipes

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2022 -- A leading cake wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers delicious scones that are made from scratch with traditional recipes. All the scones are lovingly handmade by experts in the kitchen, to ensure that everything delivered meets superior standards of quality and taste. Their team is driven by ideas, passion, and drive to produce top quality scones. These tasty treats are the perfect choice for coffee to sprinkle some magic in their afternoon tea and hospitality cake offerings.



They offer an incredible range of scones for a variety of occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, Valentine's Day, etc. All the traybakes are creatively decorated and conventionally baked using high-grade raw materials. The company offers a variety of scones including gluten-free sultana scones, large cheese scones, large plain scones, large sultana scones, sultana scones and vegan sultana scones 90g. Cafes and shops looking to buy delectable scones go to The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



Talking about their delicious scones, a representative for the company stated, "Each product is frozen, to lock in the freshness, and pre-portioned so our customers can defrost only as much as is needed, ensuring our cakes are served at their freshest, and reducing unwanted wastage. All our scones are gluten-free and are baked in a segregated gluten-free bakery, and they are all licensed by Coeliac UK. They taste pretty amazing too."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most sought-after cake wholesalers in the UK. They follow the strictest food norms while preparing their cakes and do not use artificial preservatives for processing their cakes. They have a team of skilled and dedicated professionals who prepare cakes with exquisite craftsmanship using the best quality ingredients. In addition to scones, they also provide traybakes, round cakes, loaf cakes, cupcakes and mini cakes, gluten free desserts and many more.



The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes do taste special.



