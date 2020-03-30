Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- A well-renowned cake wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers delicious traybakes in various shapes and flavours. Each of their traybakes is baked from scratch without the use of any mixes or artificial preservatives, colours or hydrogenated fats. The company supplies these traybakes to a wide range of facilities including coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, and many other facilities. The bakery stocks an enticing variety of traybakes that is extremely scrumptious and impresses all their customers.



The company provides a plethora of traybakes including vegan cherry brownie, gluten free & vegan maple & pecan flapjack, peach melba slice, amaretti & pistachio tiffin, vegan apricot, orange & almond slice, gluten free and vegan blackcurrant crumble slice, gluten free & vegan praline chocolate brownie, gluten free pecan & walnut slice, caramel shortcake and various others. If you're looking to buy delicious traybakes, you can look at the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most sought-after cake suppliers for coffee shops. The company produces all its products in AA grade certified bakery that is full of familiar kitchen tools but on a larger scale. In addition to traybakes, the organisation also offers other products such as round cakes, mini cakes, gluten free & vegan cakes, and many more.



Talking further about their delicious traybakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Every traybake is baked by us from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and with free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look "homemade." Our traybakes are made in a factory that has normal kitchen equipment, only bigger in size. Anyone who want a sample or buy any of our products, give our team a call and they will help you out."



