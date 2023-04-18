The Handmade Cake Company Offers Delicious Traybakes Made Using Fresh Fruits and Nuts

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- The Handmade Cake Company, a leading provider of wholesale cakes, offers delicious traybakes made using fresh fruits and nuts. The desserts are quick and easy desserts or snacks and can also be served as a party or potluck dish. They are a popular option for those who want to create a delicious treat without spending too much time in the kitchen. The traybakes are a versatile and convenient way to make a wide range of dishes and are often a popular choice for meal prep or entertainment.



The traybakes are perfect for parties, gatherings, and potlucks, as they can easily be made in large quantities and transported. The company offers a plethora of delectable traybakes, including Belgian chocolate crispy bar, lemon bar, bountiful brownies, salted caramel & honeycomb brownie, vegan cherry brownie, gluten-free & vegan maple & pecan flapjack, gluten-free cappuccino traybake, carrot and orange traybake, and many more. Cafes and shops looking to buy traybakes can check out The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We provide traybakes in a variety of flavours and textures, but they typically consist of a base layer made from cake, brownie, or biscuit mix, which is then topped with various ingredients such as chocolate chips, caramel and more. Once the ingredients are layered, the tray is placed in the oven to bake until the ingredients are fully cooked. The desserts are cooked in a shallow, rectangular or square baking dish, known as a tray or a baking pan."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the UK's most reputed cake wholesalers, providing deliciously baked desserts. Owing to their lip-smacking taste and the top quality of their cakes, the company has acquired a solid customer base across the UK. Their bakery has an experienced team of bakers and finishers who take immense pride in their duty. In addition to traybakes, the company also offers round cakes, loaf cakes, gluten-free desserts, and much more.



The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. They are proud that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes taste special.



