An acclaimed cake supplier in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers delicious traybakes with a truly authentic homemade look and taste. Their traybakes are lovingly made by hand in small batches using traditional recipes and baking methods that have been passed down through generations. All of their cakes have a truly authentic homemade look and taste that provokes a lovely warm feeling of nostalgia. Their classic and timeless wholesale cakes are packed full of incredible flavour at a discounted rate.



They supply traybakes to a wide range of facilities including shops, hotels, restaurants, cafes and many other facilities. The company offers a plethora of delicious traybakes including vegan cherry brownies, gluten free vegan maple & pecan flapjack, gluten free cappuccino tray cake, amaretti & pistachio tiffin, vegan apricot, orange & almond slice, gluten free and vegan blackcurrant crumble slice. Individuals looking to buy delicious traybakes can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company's website.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most renowned bakeries in the UK with a dedicated team to develop incredible unique creations. The company has actively operated in Berkshire since 1983 and serves people with their exceptionally high-quality products at competitive prices. In addition to traybakes, they offer various cakes, quality-rich scones, wholesale gluten-free cakes, vegan berries, and other delightful products.



Talking about their traybakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Every traybake is of a special kind and is prepared with natural ingredients and without any preservatives. The baking process, ingredients, and everything required to bake traybakes are following traditional recipes. We take care of our customers' health without compromising their taste by offering gluten-free and fat-free products to them. Our bakery items are completely handmade, and people always crave for 'one more' once they taste our traybakes."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years.



