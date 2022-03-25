The Handmade Cake Company Offers Freshly Baked and Irresistible Traybakes

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- The Handmade Cake Company, one of the most well-known cake suppliers in the UK, offers freshly prepared and delectable traybakes. Their traybakes are handcrafted with only natural colours and flavours, high-quality chocolates, British sugars, free-range eggs, and a lot of love. All their traybakes come frozen and pre-cut for your convenience, with a 5-day shelf life after defrosting. The firm manufactures them fresh to order in foil trays with 15 squares pre-cut into each tray.



Their cakes are made in BRC Certified bakery with AA-Grade. Every item prepared in their bakery is exceptionally garnished and created with undivided attention. The company provides a plethora of traybakes including vegan cherry brownies, gluten free & vegan maple & pecan flapjack, gluten free cappuccino traycake, amaretti & pistachio tiffin, vegan apricot, orange & almond slice, gluten free and vegan blackcurrant crumble slice and many more. Individuals looking to buy traybakes can go to The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



Talking about the traybakes they offer, one of the representatives from the company stated, "For over 30 years, The Handmade Cake Company has been making delicious traybakes, by hand, for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. All our cakes are scratch-baked using high quality, trusted ingredients. The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand, for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe."



The Handmade Cake Company today is one of the most sought-after cake wholesalers in the UK. They follow the strictest food regulations while preparing their cakes and do not use artificial preservatives. They have a team of skilled and dedicated professionals who prepare cakes with exquisite craftsmanship using the best quality ingredients. In addition to traybakes, they also provide round cakes, loaf cakes, scones, cold desserts and cheesecakes, just to name a few.



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes do taste special.



