The Handmade Cake Company Offers Gluten Free Desserts Baked in a Segregated Gluten Free Bakery

The Handmade Cake Company, a leading provider of wholesale cakes, offers gluten-free desserts that are baked in a segregated gluten-free bakery. All their products are tested and certified to prove they are free from gluten, dairy, egg, and soya. Their bakery produces a mouth-watering menu with a delectable taste for people on a gluten-free diet. They use the finest and most nutritious ingredients to create healthy, delicious, and innovative food. These cakes are decorated beautifully by hand, and the enticing taste and aroma can take customers into a different world altogether.



The company offers a plethora of gluten-free desserts, including gluten-free carrot cake, gluten-free chocolate fudge cake, gluten-free chocolate cake, gluten-free cappuccino cake, gluten-free ginger cake, gluten-free mint chocolate chip, and many more. Their selection of delicious and unique vegan cakes is suitable for all occasions and is perfect for satisfying even the sweetest tooth. Cafes and shops looking to buy gluten-free desserts can check out The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "All of our gluten-free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten-free bakery, and they are all licenced by Coeliac UK. They taste pretty amazing too, and have won 10 Great Taste Awards! Our bakery is full of familiar kitchen tools, but on a larger scale, allowing us to hand make all of our cakes for that genuine, artisanal look and taste. All of our cakes are baked from scratch using ingredients you would be happy to find in your fridge or larder at home."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most reputed cakes and bakery wholesalers in the UK. They offer an incredible range of handmade cakes that are artistically decorated and carefully packed using the highest-grade packaging materials. Since their inception, they have won 39 Great Taste Awards for their cakes. Their thriving bakery in Berkshire holds an A-grade BRC certification, guaranteeing the standardisation of quality, safety, and operational criteria.



