A prominent cakes and bakery wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers gluten free desserts in a variety of scrumptious flavours. The delectable cakes are entirely handmade with tested ingredients without the use of additives and preservatives. Their range of products usually weigh between 1000-1500 grams and have a frozen shelf life of 8 to 12 months. The desserts are pre-cuts into portions and frozen to increase shelf life of these products. The products are made in their own bakery in Berkshire with A-grade BRC certification that is well-equipped to prepare the most delicious cakes.



The company provides a plethora of gluten free desserts, including gluten-free caramel shortcake, gluten-free sultana scones, chocolate fondant, sticky toffee pudding, gluten free pecan & walnut slice, gluten free & vegan praline chocolate brownie, and various others. All their desserts are baked from scratch using all-natural ingredients in different shapes and flavours. If you're looking to buy these gluten free desserts, you can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most reputable cake wholesalers in the UK providing deliciously baked desserts. Owing to their lip-smacking taste and the top quality of their cakes, the company has acquired a strong customer base across the UK. Their bakery has an A grade BRC certification and is powered by an experienced team of bakers and finishers who take immense pride in their duty. In addition to gluten free desserts, the company also offers round cakes, traybakes, loaf cakes, mini cakes, scones, and more.



Talking about their gluten free desserts, one of the representatives from the company stated, "All of our gluten free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery, and they are all licenced by Coeliac UK. They taste amazing too and have won 10 Great Taste Awards! The desserts are made with delicious and high-quality ingredients to ensure the customers are left with a superior taste in their mouths."



The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



