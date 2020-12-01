The Handmade Cake Company Offers Gluten Free Desserts with Scrumptious Taste

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- A prominent cake and bakery wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers gluten free desserts with a scrumptious taste. The delectable cakes are entirely handmade with tested ingredients without the use of additives and preservatives. Their range of products usually weighs between 1000-1500 grams and has a frozen shelf life of 8 to 12 months. The desserts are pre-cuts into portions and frozen to increase the shelf life of these products. All their desserts are baked from scratch using all-natural ingredients in different shapes and flavours.



The products are made in their own bakery in Berkshire with A-grade BRC certification that is well-equipped to prepare the most delicious cakes. The company offers a plethora of gluten free and vegan desserts including gluten free chocolate fudge cake, gluten free carrot cake, gluten free chocolate cake, gluten free cappuccino cake, gluten free mint chocolate chip, vegan red velvet cake, vegan chocolate mocha mini loaf, and many more. If you're looking to buy these gluten free desserts, you can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most reputable cake wholesalers in the UK providing deliciously baked desserts. Owing to their lip-smacking taste and the top quality of their cakes, the company has acquired a strong customer base across the UK. Their bakery has an experienced team of bakers and finishers who take immense pride in their duty. In addition to gluten free desserts, the company also offers round cakes, traybakes, loaf cakes, and much more.



Talking about their gluten free desserts, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We bake a wide range of delicious vegan and gluten free cakes and traybakes. All of our gluten free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery, and they are all licenced by Coeliac UK. They taste pretty amazing too and have won 10 Great Taste Awards! Our new vegan range is growing and includes tempting traybakes and cakes that all of your customers will enjoy."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk