The Handmade Cake Company Offers Gluten Free & Vegan Desserts Made in a Segregated Gluten Free Bakery

A prominent cake and bakery wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers gluten free & vegan desserts that are made in a segregated gluten free bakery certified by Coeliac UK. They provide a wide range of high quality gluten free cakes which we have been supplying to large well known retailers to wholesalers worldwide. Their highly experienced bakers are able to supply desserts to a variety of facilities without compromising the quality and taste of our products. The company hand-makes the desserts with the finest and most nutritious ingredients to ensure they are healthy, delicious, and innovative.



All their desserts are baked from scratch using all-natural ingredients in different shapes and flavours. The company provides a plethora of gluten free desserts, including gluten free chocolate fudge cake, gluten-free carrot cake, gluten free chocolate cake, gluten free cappuccino cake, vegan red velvet cake, vegan chocolate mocha mini loaf, gluten free & vegan ambient spiced fruit granola, vegan apricot, orange & almond slice and many more. Hospitality businesses looking to buy gluten free & vegan desserts can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most reputable cake wholesalers in the UK providing deliciously baked desserts. Owing to their lip-smacking taste and the top quality of their cakes, the company has acquired a strong customer base across the UK. Their bakery has an experienced team of bakers and finishers who take immense pride in their duty. In addition to gluten free desserts, the company also offers round cakes, traybakes, loaf cakes, scones, and more.



Talking about their gluten-free & vegan desserts, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We bake a wide range of delicious vegan and gluten free cakes and traybakes. All of our gluten free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery, and they are all licenced by Coeliac UK. They taste pretty amazing too and have won 10 Great Taste Awards! Our new vegan range is growing and includes tempting traybakes and cakes that all of your customers will enjoy."



