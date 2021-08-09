The Handmade Cake Company Offers Loaf Cakes Crammed with Flavour and Baked to Perfection

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2021 -- A reputed cakes and bakery wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers loaf cakes that are crammed with flavour and baked to perfection. The company freshly bakes various ranges of handmade, high quality cakes and supply large retailers and wholesalers throughout the whole UK. Every cake that leaves their bakery is treated with love, care and attention as every cake they make is handmade. The company sources the highest quality ingredients including organic products to ensure their cakes are the tastiest and freshest they can possibly be.



Blending tradition with innovation, they create new classics and bring a contemporary flair to beloved classics. The company provides a plethora of delicious loaf cakes includes banana & walnut loaf, fruit loaf cake, gluten free St. Clements Polenta loaf cake, gluten free lemon drizzle loaf cake, and many more. All of their cakes are divided into slices and frozen to ensure you can eat them at any time you like. Individuals looking to buy delectable loaf cakes can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the UK's leading coffee shop cake suppliers and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have a team of experienced professionals who provide their customers with high quality products at the market's most competitive prices. In addition to loaf cakes, the organisation also offers other products including traybakes, cupcakes and mini cakes, scones, and more.



Talking about their loaf cakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "All our loaf cakes are crafted with the same commitment, crammed with flavour and baked to perfection. Each of our scones is baked from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and only ever free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look homemade. We don't add artificial preservatives or colours and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with."



The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



