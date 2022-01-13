The Handmade Cake Company Offers Luscious Loaf Cakes in a Unique Flavour and Texture

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2022 -- The Handmade Cake Company, a prominent cake and bakery distributor in the United Kingdom, offers delectable loaf cakes in a variety of flavours. They supply large shops and wholesalers throughout the UK and Europe with over 40 different kinds of handmade, high-quality cakes baked in their award-winning bakery. Only the finest ingredients are used to finish and adorn their cakes by hand. Because every cake they make is handmade, every cake that leaves their bakery is treated with love, care, and attention.



They give each cake love and attention as the demand for the products has exploded causing them to be one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. The company provides a plethora of loaf cakes including banana & walnut loaf, fruit loaf, gluten-free St. Clements polenta loaf cake, gluten-free lemon drizzle loaf cake, and more. Individuals and businesses looking to buy loaf cakes can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



Talking about their loaf cakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our loaf cakes are baked from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and only ever free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look "homemade". Our bakery is full of familiar kitchen tools, but on a larger scale, allowing us to hand make all of our loaf cakes for that genuine, artisanal look and taste. All our loaf cakes are scratch-baked (we don't use cake mixes) using ingredients you'd be happy to find in your fridge or larder at home."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most popular cakes and bakery wholesalers in the United Kingdom. They offer handmade cakes for almost every occasion including birthdays, weddings, Valentine's Day, anniversaries, and many more. They have been in this business for over 30 years and have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. The company has an experienced team of bakers and finishers who have wide industry experience in meeting the diverse needs of their customers.



About The Handmade Cake Company

