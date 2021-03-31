The Handmade Cake Company Offers Perfectly Baked Traybakes with Scrumptious Taste

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- A well-renowned cake wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers perfectly baked traybakes with a scrumptious taste. They only source the best ingredients they can, from the fruits to the nuts, the butter to the chocolate chips, each bar, or tray is generously packed with the finest money can buy. The traybakes are made with all natural ingredients, as well as tried and traditional home-like recipes. The traybakes are lovingly made by hand in small batches using traditional recipes and baking methods that have been passed down through generations.



The traybakes are a honed selection offering variety in texture, taste, aesthetics - as well as deliciousness. Blending tradition with innovation, they create new classics and bring a flair to loved classics. Each of their traybakes is baked from scratch without the use of any mixes or artificial preservatives, colours, or hydrogenated fats. The company supplies these traybakes to a wide range of facilities including coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, and many other facilities. Shops looking to buy traybakes can check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most sought-after cake suppliers for coffee shops. The company has acquired a massive customer base all over the UK by providing high quality products at the most affordable prices. All their products are produced in an A grade BRC certification bakery to supply to coffee shops across the country. The dedicated dessert makers at The Handmade Cake Company are highly skilled and take great pride in producing the finest quality confections. In addition to traybakes, the company also offers round cakes, cupcakes and mini cakes, cold desserts and cheesecakes, hot puddings and many more.



Talking about their traybakes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Every traybake is baked by us from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and with free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look homemade. Our traybakes are made in a factory that has normal kitchen equipment, only bigger in size. Anyone who wants a sample or buy any of our products, give our team a call and they will help you out."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk