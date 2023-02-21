The Handmade Cake Company Offers Round Cakes Scratch-Baked Using High Quality Ingredients

Gardner Road, Maidenhead -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- The Handmade Cake Company, one of the most well-known cake suppliers in the UK, offers round cakes that are scratch-baked using high-quality ingredients. They provide a special range of cost-effective, premium cakes which are perfect for all occasions. Their highly skilled cake designers and decorators create a truly personalised and memorable cake that is bound to delight your special occasion. No matter what the occasion, they create beautiful, visually stunning and deliciously tasty cake cakes perfectly tailored to your event theme and your taste buds.



The cakes are made from the highest quality ingredients sourced fresh from the best UK producers. The company offers a plethora of delicious round cakes, including gluten-free chocolate fudge cake, white chocolate & spiced chai cake, battenberg layer cake, gluten-free mint chocolate chip, vegan Belgian chocolate fudge cake, gluten-free ginger cake, chocolate praline cake, raspberry Victoria sponge, and many more. Cafes and coffee shops looking to buy delectable round cakes can check The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "For over 30 years, we have been making delicious wholesale round cakes, by hand, for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. All our cakes are scratch-baked (we don't use mixes) using high-quality, trusted ingredients. Our cakes are scratch-baked, meaning we do not use cake mixes. They are made with care and attention to provide a homely feeling to anyone who orders them."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most sought-after cake wholesalers in the UK. They follow the strictest food regulations while preparing their cakes and do not use artificial preservatives. They have a team of skilled and dedicated professionals who prepare cakes with exquisite craftsmanship using the best ingredients. In addition to round cakes, they also provide traybakes, loaf cakes, scones, cold desserts and cheesecakes, to name a few.



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes taste special.



