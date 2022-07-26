The Handmade Cake Company Offers Round Cakes with Great Flavour, Design and Colours

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The Handmade Cake Company, a reputable cake and bakery wholesaler in the UK, offers round cakes with great flavour, design and colours. The iconic bakery is available on hand to answer all your classic cake needs for any occasion including functions, birthday and more. The cakes are made in their bakery in Berkshire with A-grade BRC certification. The renowned cake wholesaler has a team of experienced bakers and finishers that are well-equipped to prepare the most delicious cakes.



Their cake designs are embellished with pretty piped detailing as well as sweet treats. The company provides a plethora of round cakes including gluten free chocolate fudge cake, white chocolate & spiced chai cake, Battenberg layer cake, gluten free mint chocolate chip, vegan Belgian chocolate fudge cake, gluten free ginger cake, chocolate praline cake, raspberry Victoria sponge and many more. Cafes and coffee shops looking to buy delicious round cakes can go to The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "Like all our cakes, our round cakes are scratch-baked (no cake mixes) from trusted household recipes, where the ingredients combine naturally to make truly delicious cakes. Each cake is frozen to lock in freshness, and pre-portioned so you can defrost only as much as you need. Round cakes are 10 inches across, unless stated otherwise. Anyone looking to get any of our products can contact us and our team will help you out."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most well-renowned cake and bakery wholesalers in the UK. Due to their top-quality handmade cakes, the company has gained a massive customer base across the UK. They have an outstanding team of expert professionals who assist their customers in choosing the perfect products for their shop, café and more, while keeping their budget in mind. In addition to round cakes, the company also offers traybakes, loaf cakes, cupcakes and mini cakes, scones, cold desserts and cheesecakes and many more products.



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk