The Handmade Cake Company Offers Scones in a Variety of Flavours and Tastes

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- An eminent cakes and bakery wholesaler in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers scones in a variety of flavours and delicious tastes. The company produces a variety of pack sizes and flavours so that everyone can enjoy their favourite, whether it be sumptuous sultana through to delightful derby. Supplied frozen, buyers can refresh the scones in the oven for a few minutes before serving for a freshly baked smell and taste.



The variety of scones they provide are prepared using natural ingredients whilst following traditional household recipes to provide customers with great tasting scones. The company offers a plethora of delicious scones including gluten-free sultana scones, large cheese scones, large plain scones, large sultana scones, sultana scones, sundried tomato & olive scones and many more. Individuals looking to buy delicious scones check out the collection at The Handmade Cake Company.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the UK's leading coffee shop cake suppliers and has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have a team of experienced professionals who provide their customers with high quality products at the market's most competitive prices. In addition to cupcakes and mini cakes, the organisation also offers other products including traybakes, loaf cakes, scones, and more.



Talking about their scones, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Each of our scones is baked from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and only ever free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look homemade. We don't add artificial preservatives or colours and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with. All of our gluten-free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery, and they are all licensed by Coeliac UK."



The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



