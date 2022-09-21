The Handmade Cake Company Offers Traybakes Made Using Free Range Eggs and Natural Ingredients

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- The Handmade Cake Company, a popular cakes and bakery wholesaler in the UK, offers traybakes made using free-range eggs and natural ingredients. Their traybakes products are lovingly made by hand in small batches using traditional recipes and baking methods that have been passed down through generations. All of their bakes are made using quality ingredients alongside tested and proven techniques. They supply innovative, award-winning wholesale bakes to shops across the UK, whether for last-minute stock replenishment or creating a range of delicious treats.



They blend tradition with innovation to create new classics and bring their own flair to beloved classics. The company offers a plethora of traybakes, including Belgian chocolate crispy bar, bountiful brownies, lemon bar, salted caramel & honeycomb brownie, vegan cherry brownie, gluten-free & vegan maple & pecan flapjack, gluten-free cappuccino traycake, carrot and orange traycake, and many more. Coffee shops looking to buy traybakes can check out The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



Talking about their traybakes, one of the representatives from the companies stated, "All our traybakes are baked by us from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and only ever free-range eggs. They taste lovely and look "homemade." Anyone wanting a sample or buy any of our products, give our team a call, and they will help you out."



The Handmade Cake Company is an unrivalled wholesale cakes and traybakes supplier in Europe. They have grown a massive customer base across the UK for their high-quality handmade cakes and desserts, and excellent customer service. The Handmade Cake Company employs a team of professionals who assist their customers with choosing the right cakes and desserts for them. The company has an experienced team of bakers and finishers with comprehensive industry experience in meeting the diverse needs of their customers.



The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for cafes across the UK and Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk