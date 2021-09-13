The Handmade Cake Company Offers Variety of Traybakes in All-Inclusive Flavours and Styles

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2021 -- One of the acclaimed cake suppliers in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company offers a variety of traybakes in all-inclusive flavours and styles. The company started as a local coffee shop, and they take pride in preparing wholesale traybakes, scones, cakes, and much more with rich and natural ingredients. Their new bake range involving traybakes extends from a traditional flavour with cutting-edge modern taste. Their products are made in BRC Certified bakery with AA-grade and is proud to prepare a delicious range of bakery items. Every item prepared in their bakery is exceptionally garnished and created with undivided attention.



Traybakes prepared by the company follow the traditional recipes trickled down through generations to maintain the taste and authenticity of the product. The Handmade Cake Company offers various styles, flavours, packs, and types of traybakes so that no individual is left behind in tasting their mouth-watering traybakes. Their best-selling tray bakes include vegan cherry brownies, gluten-free cappuccino traybake, amaretti, pistachio tiffin, gluten-free pecan and walnut slice, caramel shortcake, salted caramel, and nut slice, and much more.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the renowned bakeries in the UK with a dedicated team to develop incredible unique creations. The company has actively operated in Berkshire since 1983 and serves people with their exceptionally high-quality products at competitive prices. In addition to traybakes, they offer various cakes, quality-rich scones, wholesale gluten-free cakes, vegan berries, and other delightful products.



One of the Handmade Company spokespersons stated, "Every traybake is of a special kind and is prepared with natural ingredients and without any preservatives. The baking process, ingredients, and everything required to bake traybakes is following traditional recipes. We take care of our customers' health without compromising their taste by offering gluten-free and fat-free products to them. Our bakery items are completely handmade, and people always crave for 'one more' once they taste our traybakes."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. We are proud to say that our cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that our cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



Contact Details



The Handmade Cake Company

The Bakery, Gardner Road,

Maidenhead, Berks SL6 7TU

Tel: 01628 779057 or 770908

Email: hello@handmadecake.co.uk