A leading provider of wholesale cakes, The Handmade Cake Company offers vegan desserts for coffee shops across the UK. Cafes can choose from their exciting range of vegan cakes to find the perfect vegan cakes. They ensure that everybody has the opportunity to experience delicious cakes regardless of their dietary choices or allergen requirements. Their products have consistently surprised customers with irresistible taste and eye-pleasing designs that encourage people to opt for their vegan options.



Their selection of delicious and unique vegan cakes are suitable for all occasions and are perfect to satisfy even the sweetest tooth. The company provides a plethora of vegan desserts including vegan red velvet cake, vegan chocolate mocha mini loaf, gluten free & vegan ambient spiced fruit granola, vegan apricot, orange & almond slice, gluten free and vegan blackcurrant crumble slice, vegan Belgian chocolate fudge cake and many more. Cake shop owners looking to buy vegan desserts can see the collection at The Handmade Cake Company's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "We bake a wide range of delicious vegan and gluten free cakes and traybakes. All of our gluten free cakes are baked in a segregated gluten free bakery, and they are all licenced by Coeliac UK. They taste pretty amazing too and have won 10 Great Taste Awards! Our new vegan range is growing and includes tempting traybakes and cakes that all of your customers will enjoy."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most reputable cake wholesalers in the UK providing deliciously baked desserts. Owing to their lip-smacking taste and the top quality of their cakes, the company has acquired a strong customer base across the UK. Their bakery has an experienced team of bakers and finishers who take immense pride in their duty. In addition to gluten free desserts, the company also offers round cakes, traybakes, loaf cakes, and much more.



About The Handmade Cake Company

