Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2021 -- A leading wholesale baker in the UK, The Handmade Cake Company provides a range of delicious scones for restaurants and coffee shops. By combining traditional and modern baking methods, they can produce the most delectable scones that are popular among major restaurant chains across the UK. Their scones are prepared using high-quality ingredients and are freshly baked to always provide their clients with the best desserts. These handmade scones are made with extra care and attention, and new flavours and designs are added to their range regularly.



Operating in a bakery with AA grade BRC certification, they bake scones and other desserts with the highest standards of quality and excellence that are a healthy alternative for people looking to satisfy their sweet tooth. They offer a wide range of scones such as Gluten-Free Sultana Scones, Large Cheese Scone, Large Plain Scones, Large Sultana Scones, and many more. Prepared without using mixes or preservatives, their scones are not only delicious but also consistent in texture and flavour, making their desserts stand out from the rest.



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most well-renowned cake suppliers for coffee shops that offer large varieties of cakes and other desserts, including traybakes, mini cakes, loaf cakes, scones, and many more. They have gained a massive customer base due to their freshly prepared and delicious array of desserts that are made using superior-quality ingredients. They are the go-to destination for those looking for cakes and bakery wholesalers.



Talking about their scones, one of the representatives of the company stated, "All our cakes are scratch-baked using high quality, trusted ingredients. We don't use cake mixes, neither do we add artificial preservatives or colours, and we don't use fats that have been hydrogenated or things that have had their genes tampered with. Along with innovative methods, we also use traditional recipes which is what makes our cakes stand out from the rest."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes do taste special.



For more information, please visit: https://www.handmadecake.co.uk



