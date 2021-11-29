The Handmade Cake Company Provides a Variety of Round Cakes Across the UK and Europe

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- One of the most well renowned bakeries in the UK, the Handmade Cake Company provides the most indulgent round cakes for every occasion. Their cakes are prepared by hand with undivided attention to ensure consistent texture and flavour, gorgeously garnished to perfection. Being one of the largest cake suppliers for coffee shops, their cakes are always in demand with flavours ranging from traditional to the most modern and unique ones. Made with trusted and high-quality ingredients, their cakes are prepared without using cake mixes or preservatives.



Their cakes are frozen and pre-portioned to reduce unnecessary wastage and to ensure that they are served fresh to customers. They operate in a bakery with AA grade BRC certification and with the help of an experienced team of bakers they can develop new flavours that are delicious and appetising. They offer a plethora of round cakes such as Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge Cake, White Chocolate & Spiced Chai Cake, Blood Orange and Lemon, Gluten Free Mint Chocolate Chip and many more.



Talking further about their gluten free and vegan cakes, a representative of the company stated, ""Our cakes are scratch baked which means that we do not use cake mixes. They are made with care and attention to provide a homely feeling to anyone who orders them. Along with innovative methods, we also use traditional recipes which is what makes our cakes stand out from the rest."



The Handmade Cake Company is one of the most popular cakes and bakery wholesalers that provide several varieties of cakes like traybakes, loaf cakes, mini cakes, and cupcakes, and many more. They have managed to gain a huge customer base due to its delectable and freshly prepared cakes made using superior-quality ingredients. Their commitment to providing healthy alternatives to cakes and desserts at competitive prices with on-time delivery has made them the go-to destination for wholesale gluten free cakes.



The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years.



