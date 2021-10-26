The Handmade Cake Company Provides Cupcakes and Mini Cakes That Melt in Mouth

Maidenhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- One of the most sought-after wholesale bakers, The Handmade Cake Company provides cupcakes and mini cakes that melt in your mouth. Their products are prepared by hand with the utmost care and precision to provide consistent texture combined with exciting flavours. A visual treat to the eyes, every cake is beautifully garnished and decorated with delightful toppings with a focus on attention to detail. Incorporating a unique blend of tradition and innovation, they have an amazing range of desserts suitable for a variety of events and occasions.



Having created a plethora of delectable desserts, their products are an excellent alternative for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth without having to compromise on a healthy lifestyle. Without adding preservatives, and other potentially harmful chemicals, they prepare vegan cupcakes and mini cakes using only natural ingredients keeping the needs and requirements of their customers in mind. They provide customers with several delicious options like the Vegan Red Velvet Cake, Victoria Sponge Mini Cake, Carrot Mini Cake, and many others.



The Handmade Cake Company is a well renowned destination for wholesale gluten free cakes, traybakes, puddings, cupcakes, loaf cakes and more. With its high-quality products and competitive prices, they have become one of the most popular coffee shop cake suppliers, with a vast customer base across the UK. They also have a dedicated team of experienced professionals that make sure that only the most delicious cakes are offered to the customers with on-time delivery.



Talking further about their delicious cupcakes and mini cakes, a representative of the company stated, "Our cakes are scratch baked which means that we do not use cake mixes. They are made with care and attention to provide a homely feeling to anyone who orders them. Along with innovative methods, we also use traditional recipes which is what makes our cakes stand out from the rest."



About The Handmade Cake Company

The Handmade Cake Company makes delicious wholesale cakes, traybakes, and scones by hand for coffee shops and cafes across the UK and the rest of Europe. They are proud to say that their cakes have won 39 Great Taste Awards in the last 14 years. This is a genuine independent confirmation that The Handmade Cake Company cakes do taste special.



