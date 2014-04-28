The Happy Couple Duo Starts Kickstarter Campaign for Their New Venture "Traveling at the Speed of Light: A Brilliant Journey West"

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Katy and Zach make an adorable collaborative pair of artist/musicians. They met playing music together back in 2001 at the Governors School for Performing Arts and fell in love pretty soon after. Here they are now; thirteen glorious years later, and they have the pleasure of making art and music together as their profession.



The high school sweethearts currently run a small event music and lighting business in the Cincinnati area called the Happy Couple Duo. After living most of their adulthood in Cincinnati, they are headed west this December to begin a new chapter in their life.



As they travel west this winter to their new home in the Rockies, they will stop frequently along the way to create temporary light-based public art installations, which will display an interchange of light and architecture.



To document the journey and light installations, Katy and Zach will create the following articles



An art book featuring images of their light-based art installations titled “Travelling at the Speed of Light: A Brilliant Journey West”.



Photos of the light installations to be printed on canvas and framed.



A series of post cards and posters featuring images from the light installations as a small memento.



Funding received through Kickstarter will be used for Camera equipment and additional lighting necessary to working in outdoor elements, such as rain and snow.



Financing posters, post cards, art books, prints the Art Books, Prints, Posters, and Post Cards.



This project will only be funded if at least $6,000 is pledged by Mon, May 26 2014 6:29 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1rpsgXy