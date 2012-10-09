The Happy Tips Book: Life-Enthusiast, Susan Spira, Releases Book of 100 Quick and Easy 'Self Edits'.

Lake Havasu City, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- It’s a hard truth to admit, but everyone wants to be happier. However, while many frame their future joy with images of lavish trips and indulgent possessions, a new book by an acclaimed life-enthusiast proves that happiness truly is more about who you are than what you own.



In fact, Susan Spira is so keen to share her wisdom with others that she is officially announcing the launch of her new book – ‘The Happy Tips Book: Try a Little Happy Tip…Or 100’.



Written in a quirky and fun format, the book contains invaluable tidbits that have the power to change every reader’s life.



Synopsis:



The Happy Tips Book is a collection of 100 quick and easy self-edits for greater personal joy and fulfillment. Written in a fun, down-to-earth, practical style The Happy Tips Book is like having a friend on your shoulder prompting you to take care of yourself.



After all, happiness is more about who you are and how you live rather than material possessions. Poignant, real-life applications presented with charming graphics, everyday talk, and emotional support. A book you’ll read and reread to embrace your life, your joy, and your best.



As the author explains, the pursuit of happiness is vital.



“Every once in a while each of our lives stalls a little. We may not feel as happy as we once did or new circumstances have taken our priorities away from ourselves. We begin to feel like life is a series of duties rather than fulfilling moments. We lose touch with ourselves and wonder how to reconnect with a joyous, fulfilling, and happy life. Unfortunately, a trusty magic wand is of little use. We must each do some soul-searching and re-prioritizing,” explains Spira.



She continues, "It’s your life. Unstick yourself and move on. You should only take the serious stuff in life, seriously. Life’s about passion. You want simple; you want instant; you want happy. You want to kick butt and feel alive. You don’t want total reinvention; you want to take nips and tucks as you go. You want reminders of what’s inside of you, so you can embrace your life, your joy, and your best.”



Coupled with stunning illustrations, the book’s one hundred ‘happy tips’ are already providing a breath of fresh air to thousands of people across the country. With critics praising her ‘tell it like it is’ style, Spira remains focused on what she is looking to achieve.



“My mission is to be that spark on your shoulder prompting you to take care of yourself by providing you with inspiration to brighten your day and help you to live a life you love. My goal is sharing down-to-earth, practical insights, and re-thinks with humor and “human-ness”. Let me add some engaging, thought-provoking fun to your life,” she concludes.



‘The Happy Tips Book: Try a Little Happy Tip…Or 100’, self-published by the author, is available from the following outlets in electronic format:



Amazon: http://amzn.to/Rbd3N6 6

Barnes & Noble: http://bit.ly/WwiNQRR



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://lazysusanspeaks.com/susan-spira-books/



About the Author: Susan Spira

Susan Spira. Writer. Lover. Life-Enthusiast. Her readers call her a "breath of fresh air" with a zany, down-to-earth "tell it like it is" style and a passion for personal reflection, inspiration, and daily laughter. Susan is an everywoman who embraces her life, her joy, and her best.



Susan also maintains a popular blog, ‘Lazy Susan Speaks’: http://susanspira.com/lazysusanspeaks/



Her official website can be found here: http://susanspira.com/