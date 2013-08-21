The Harbinger: Book One of Richard K Murray's 'The Asatru Series' Thrusts Readers Into Vivid, Powerful Lost Continent

Cayce, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- While most authors use their debut release to simply test the literary waters, Richard K Murray is proving that first publications are also a bold opportunity to compete with a genre’s bestsellers. Having created a captivating world, intricate characters and gripping suspense, ‘The Asatru Series’ is tipped for very bright future.



The series’ first volume, ‘The Harbinger’, sets the scene with gusto.



Synopsis:



Asatru is a world out of place, one that is both extraordinary and familiar when compared to its Earth counterpart as humanity lives oblivious of its existence.



Down on his luck however, one man, Eric Fuller is sent on a course that will reveal this world and change his life forever as he passes through the void and into unfamiliar territory and as he arrives a legend begins to unfurl, one in which Eric is unknowingly at the center of.



With a fantastic and dangerous new realm before him, Eric finds strength in the strong and beautiful Rain Fox as he attempts to adapt to his new environment, or be destroyed by it.



As the author explains, his book is far from a hasty creation.



“I wrote the original draft in 2003 and set it aside while I joined the Air Force in 2005. While serving, I began to write the sequel and then returned to my original book in order to polish it up. I am now out of the military, have resumed my academic career and my friends and family have been urging me to release my work ever since,” says Murray.



Continuing, “I believe there is a huge market for this book and I fully intend to grab hold of it!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “I was very impressed with the way the author captured my interest from the very first page. His lead character (Eric Fuller) was a very real portrayal and demonstrated a depth of understanding well beyond that of many young authors. I believe this book would appeal to a very broad audience across several genres and several age groups. This is the first of a series and I am looking forward to seeing where the story goes from here.”



With more stories on the drawing board, Murray is excited about the future.



“There’s a lot more to come; keep your eyes and ears peeled. Fuller’s saga is far from over and I can’t wait to bring my other volumes to market,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Harbinger (The Asatru Series)’ is available now in Kindle format: http://amzn.to/16Hcty2. Hard copies will be available soon.



About Richard K Murray.

I am Richard K Murray. I was born in Waco, Texas in 1985, moved to California at the age of three. Over the following seventeen years I grew up all over the 'Golden State' until I joined the Air Force in mid 2005. I stayed in the military until the age of 26 at which time, I moved to Columbia, South Carolina and began attending the University of South Carolina. I'm a giant nerd and I love to write anything that seems like a fulfilling story.