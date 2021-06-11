The Hardcore Fighting Championship Tokensale Will Take Place on the DAO.VC Platform

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- The Hardcore Fighting Championship is launching its own cryptocurrency and an application, within which many activities will be available: buying tickets, broadcasts, branded clothing, participation in autograph sessions. Also, users are waiting for additional exclusive options, which the founders of the project plan to talk about at a later stage.



Most of the unique positions will be sold as NFT tokens. Both limited tokens and tokens dedicated to individual athletes, significant events and the league itself are planned. As part of the NFT platform, it is planned to introduce and implement a large number of opportunities not only for collecting, but also competitions among token holders, participation in matchmaking confrontations, obtaining membership privileges and many other activities, which, among other things, are implemented with the participation of the community and fans. The only means of payment in the app will be its own cryptocurrency, which, according to preliminary information, will be called HardCoin.



In the early stages, the cryptocurrency will be available only to selected funds and pools, among which selection and initial distribution will take place, and users and millions of league fans will be able to take advantage of new opportunities immediately after the end of private rounds, the finalization of the development of the mobile application and the cryptocurrency itself. Raised from funds and pools, Hardcore plans to invest in a full-scale entry into the US market, where the organization has already received a license.



According to the founder of the project, Anatoly Sulyanov, Hardcore plans to become a global leader in the world of sports entertainment, introducing progressive technologies and developing the project already on the international arena.



The launch of the app and cryptocurrency to the mass market is scheduled for fall 2021.



The provider and partner of the upcoming tokenization will be the decentralized autonomous venture capital ecosystem DAO VC. The preparation and launch of the process will take place within the framework of the LaunchLab project launch direction available in the DAO VC.



Thanks to DAO VC solutions that combine classic VC and DeFi tools, users can invest in projects even the smallest amounts starting from $ 1, and receive a stable return on investment.



"We are sincerely glad to cooperate with the Hardcore Fighting Championship and are ready to provide comprehensive support to the company for the sale of NFT tokens on exclusive terms," stressed Georgy Galoyan." - Georgy Galoyan



