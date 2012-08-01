The Harelik Team Adds Multiple Palm Beach Communities to Its Website

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The Harelik Team, a leading Palm Beach real estate group, recently announced the addition of multiple communities to its website. The real estate group’s website TheHarelikTeam.com is known for being a top resource for all things related to Palm Beach real estate added Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee and Royal West Palm Beach to its repertoire of communities. The pages feature images and information about the communities along with price ranges on homes for sale.



The West Palm Beach community section labeled “West Palm Beach Homes for Sale” features home price ranges from $100,000 to $1 million dollars plus. This price range encompasses hundreds of homes for sale that users can browse easily with The Harelik Team’s integrated MLS search function. West Palm Beach is known for its incredible homes on the water or near the popular area of Downtown West Palm Beach.



All of these communities are located in Palm Beach County, which is an incredibly popular area for Over 55 Communities. Over 55 Communities or Active Adult Communities as they are commonly referred to are communities with age restriction that are designed to be havens for those seeking peaceful and quiet senior communities. Boynton Beach and Delray Beach are especially popular for these types of communities and have some well-known neighborhoods like Avalon Estates, Valencia Shores and more.



The Harelik Team is Palm Beach real estate group with over 26 years’ experience in real estate marketing, presentations, negotiations and sales. According to their website, “We love working real estate and working with people. We have a strong sense of sharing and helping. We’re fortunate because we love our work”. The company continues expanding its real estate operations throughout Palm Beach County and improving their website which has vast amounts of information about Palm Beach real estate.