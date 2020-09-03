The Harley Street ENT Clinic Offers an Effective and High Quality Treatment for Sinusitis

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- A well-renowned ENT clinic in London, The Harley Street ENT Clinic offers treatment for sinusitis to patients across London. The condition can lead to swelling of the lining sinus mucosa that can lead to blocked drainage and ciliary malfunction which interferes with the transport of secretions. The clinic performs a variety of tests to find out the cause of your symptoms while using the latest technology to ensure that results and diagnosis are very accurate and up to the highest standards.



The treatment is carried out by a team of well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists, scientists, and caring ENT practice nurses, with many years of experience working in this field. The personnel at the clinic ensure that the treatment and diagnostic process is completely safe with the patient's care and comfort as their utmost priority. If you're looking to get treatment for your sinusitis, you can check out The Harley Street ENT Clinic's website.



The Harley Street ENT Clinic is one of the leading sore throat treatment providers in London. From the initial consultation to final treatment, their professionals take care of each and everything with perfection, whilst providing advice and answers within every phase to make patients feel better. The clinic has agreed on contractual rates with most health insurance companies such as United Healthcare Global, Aviva, Allianz Worldwide Care, Bupa, CIGNA, Simplyhealth, Standard Life, Aetna International and WPA amongst others. The clinic also provides patients funding their own treatment with consultation fees and the potential cost of onward treatment at the time of booking their appointment.



Talking further about their treatment for sinusitis, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Five of the UK's top ear, nose and throat surgeons consult at the Harley Street ENT Clinic. We provide specialist care for people with sinus infections that can cause inflammation of the mucosal lining of one or more of the nasal sinuses. Our medical team includes some of the most well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists, scientists, and caring ENT practice nurses, co-ordinated by a very experienced clinical services manager."



About the Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic aims to be a one-stop clinic where you can get special care from an experienced ENT surgeon. When you visit our state-of-the-art ENT clinic in London, you will receive the highest quality care in a comfortable setting. We have all of the latest equipment and our own diagnostic lab where we can perform everything from endoscopy to microscopy. The Harley Hearing Centre within the ENT clinic is the place to get help with your hearing aids, while our in-house pharmacy makes it easy to pick up your prescriptions.



