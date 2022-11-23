The Harley Street ENT Clinic Offers Intralaryngeal Neurotoxin Injections to Help Treat Laryngeal Dystonia in Patients

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The Harley Street ENT Clinic, a well-known ENT medical clinic in London, offers intralaryngeal neurotoxin injections to help prevent spasms and treat laryngeal dystonia in patients. During the procedure, doctors insert a needle or small tube through the side of your neck into the space around the larynx. Doctors will then inject a neurotoxin or other agent into the muscles of your voice box to weaken the muscles and help to control your voice. The treatment is used to treat certain neurologic conditions such as blepharospasm, hemifacial spasm, strabismus, and spasticity.



The treatment is a safe and effective treatment for vocal cord paralysis and can improve the function of the vocal cords and help the patient learn how to use the new vocal cord paralysis. The treatments are performed by highly trained and experienced ENT doctors who guide patients at every step and perform treatments with precision and care. Their exceptional services and wide experience have helped thousands of patients with various disorders. Patients looking for intralaryngeal neurotoxin injection treatments can check out The Harley Street ENT Clinic's website for more information.



A representative from the clinic stated, "Intralaryngeal Neurotoxin injections can usually be performed at the ENT clinic with a local anaesthetic. Our ENT doctors will use a laryngoscope or electromyography (EMG) machine to visualise the vocal cords during the procedure to ensure that the injection is given at the right location. A long, curved needle will be used to inject the Neurotoxin directly into the muscles around the larynx."



The Harley Street ENT Clinic is one of the best ENT specialists in London that provides a full range of treatments related to ear, nose, throat, or balance problems. Every patient has their own dedicated consultant who meets them regularly to discuss progress, ensure continuity of care, and provide the highest level of aftercare once they have left the hospital.



About The Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic is the UK's foremost private medical centre dedicated to providing high-quality diagnosis and treatment for all ear, nose and throat-related disorders. Their medical team includes some of the most well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists and scientists and caring ENT practice nurses, co-ordinated by a very experienced Clinical Services Manager. They are supported by a fully trained and competent administrative team, supervised by an exceptionally knowledgeable and conscientious Head of Operations and guided by an experienced Board of Directors.



