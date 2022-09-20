The Harley Street ENT Clinic Offers Microsuction Treatment to Remove Material from the Ear

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The Harley Street ENT Clinic, a prominent ENT medical centre in London, offers microsuction treatment to remove material from the ear. During the procedure, their doctors use a powerful microscope to see wax build-up or the presence of a foreign object that may be causing a blockage and will remove them using a small, gentle suction tool. Their experienced ear care specialists provide a simple, easy and quick solution to clearing blocked ears. The procedure gives you fast results; hence why it is much more effective than the traditional wax removal methods.



Using suction with pinpoint accuracy to extract any material, the procedure is suitable for people who have previously had ear infections or a ruptured ear drum. The procedure causes minimal discomfort, as the suction used to remove the blockage of wax is very gentle, and their doctors ensure optimum comfort for patients. Their treatments are carried out by highly trained and experienced doctors who guide patients at every step, through all the options and perform treatments. Individuals looking to have their ears cleared of foreign material and ear wax can visit The Harley Street ENT Clinic's website for more information.



A representative from the clinic stated, "Microsuction can be used to remove wax, discharge, dead skin or other material blocking the ear canal. Medication can also be applied during the procedure if necessary. Microsuction is performed using a high-powered microscope that provides a clear view of the ear canal. Specially designed instruments, including a small vacuum, are used to remove material from the ear. Microsuction is usually performed as an outpatient procedure at the ENT clinic in London."



The Harley Street ENT Clinic is one of London's most well-known ENT clinics that offers one-stop service. The clinic has treated hundreds of patients with various ear, nose, and throat infections since its inception in 2004. They also accept patients with health insurance since it has contracted rates with the majority of health insurance companies, including Aviva, CIGNA, United Healthcare Global, Bupa, Standard Life, and others.



About The Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic is the UK's foremost private medical centre dedicated to providing high-quality diagnosis and treatment for all ear, nose and throat-related disorders. Their medical team includes some of the most well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists and scientists and caring ENT practice nurses, co-ordinated by a very experienced Clinical Services Manager. They are supported by a fully trained and extremely capable administrative team, supervised by an exceptionally knowledgeable and conscientious Head of Operations and guided by an experienced Board of Directors.



For more information, please visit – https://www.harleystreetent.com/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/harleystreetent

Twitter – https://twitter.com/harleystreetent

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-harley-street-ent-clinic/



Contact Details



The Harley Street Clinic

109 Harley Street

London, W1G 6AN

Phone: 020 7224 2350

Email: info@harleystreetent.com