The Harley Street ENT Clinic Offers Specialised Treatment Options for Ear Problems

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- The Harley Street ENT Clinic, one of London's leading ENT clinics, offers specialised treatment options for ear problems. They take a detailed history of patients and their problems by asking several questions about symptoms and how they have affected you. Their certified doctors thoroughly examine the problem and recommend a treatment plan accordingly. They provide bespoke treatment ranging from painkilling drugs (analgesics) stronger than over-the-counter paracetamol or ibuprofen to a starting dose of a strong antibiotic by injection in severe cases.



They offer regular appointments with their expert ENT specialists, who work within a multidisciplinary team to devise the best treatment plans for people. Whether you need a simple investigation for your ear problem or complex treatment, they can care for you throughout the diagnosis and treatment process. They treat infections and disorders in the outer ear, middle ear, and inner ear, as those can affect your hearing and balance. Patients looking for a treatment clinic for their ear problems can check The Harley Street ENT Clinic's website for more information.



A representative from the clinic stated, "Many ear conditions can be successfully treated with oral or topical drugs such as tablets or ear drops. Painkilling drugs (analgesics), stronger than over-the-counter paracetamol or ibuprofen, may be prescribed for severe pain. In severe infections, your ENT doctor may also recommend a starting dose of a strong antibiotic by injection, which can be given on the same day you attend. The Harley Street ENT Clinic has an on-site ENT pharmacy to convenience patients who wish to start their medical treatment immediately."



The Harley Street ENT Clinic is one of London's leading ENT experts and offers all ear, nose, throat, and balance treatments. Since its start in 2004, the clinic has provided a comprehensive range of ENT services, including nose snoring, ear noise tinnitus, ear discomfort, dizziness, blocked ear, sinus, lump in the throat, sore throat, and more. The clinic also deals directly with the insurance companies as they have agreed to contractual rates with most health insurance companies such as United Healthcare Global, Aviva, Allianz Worldwide Care, Bupa, CIGNA, Simplyhealth, and Standard Life (PruHealth), amongst others.



About The Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic is the UK's foremost private medical centre dedicated to providing high-quality diagnosis and treatment for all ear, nose and throat-related disorders. Their medical team includes some of the most well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists and scientists and caring ENT practice nurses, co-ordinated by a very experienced Clinical Services Manager. They are supported by a fully trained and competent administrative team, supervised by an exceptionally knowledgeable and conscientious Head of Operations and guided by an experienced Board of Directors.



