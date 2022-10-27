The Harley Street ENT Clinic Offers Turbinate Reduction Treatment to Help Correct Breathing Problems

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- The Harley Street ENT Clinic, a well-known ENT medical clinic in London, offers turbinate reduction treatment to help correct breathing problems caused by narrow nasal passages. The surgical procedure is performed to remove the enlarged portions of the turbinate and is achieved by making a small incision in the turbinate, which is then removed. The treatment is recommended for patients who suffer from chronic sinusitis or other conditions that cause the enlargement of the turbinate. Their procedures are carried out by highly trained and experienced ENT doctors who guide patients at every step with precision and care.



The procedure can help to improve your airflow and reduce your symptoms. Their doctors perform the reduction as an outpatient procedure using a general anaesthetic, which means that you will be able to go home the same day. Using the most advanced technology, they carry out the procedure to tackle symptoms that can cause discomfort, breathing problems and nasal obstruction. Individuals looking for a turbinate reduction treatment for their problems can visit The Harley Street ENT Clinic's website for more information.



A representative from the clinic stated, "Turbinate reduction is a surgical procedure that can correct breathing problems associated with narrow nasal passages. The turbinates are structures inside the nose that protrude into the nasal passages in order to warm and moisturise the air. Large turbinates can cause problems if they are too close to the septum to allow air to pass freely between them. In some cases, swollen turbinates can be treated with medication."



The Harley Street ENT Clinic is one of the leading private medical centres that is renowned for its quality medical services, trained staff and health professionals, and its use of modern equipment to provide reliable treatments for all problems related to the ear, nose, and throat. Since its establishment in 2004, they have helped thousands of patients lead healthy lives by providing the best ENT care. Apart from nose treatment, they also offer sore throat treatment, blocked ear treatment, and more.



About The Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic is the UK's foremost private medical centre dedicated to providing high-quality diagnosis and treatment for all ear, nose and throat-related disorders. Their medical team includes some of the most well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists and scientists and caring ENT practice nurses, co-ordinated by a very experienced Clinical Services Manager. They are supported by a fully trained and extremely capable administrative team, supervised by an exceptionally knowledgeable and conscientious Head of Operations and guided by an experienced Board of Directors.



For more information, please visit – https://www.harleystreetent.com/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/harleystreetent

Twitter – https://twitter.com/harleystreetent

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-harley-street-ent-clinic/



Contact Details



The Harley Street Clinic

109 Harley Street

London, W1G 6AN

Phone: 020 7224 2350

Email: info@harleystreetent.com