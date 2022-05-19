The Harley Street ENT Clinic Provides a Comprehensive Range of Tests for a Variety of ENT Conditions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2022 -- The Harley Street ENT Clinic, one of the leading ENT clinics in the UK, provides tests for a wide range of ENT conditions. They offer a range of ENT medical diagnostic procedures to find out what is causing your symptoms. The testing procedure is carried out by expert personnel with patient care and comfort at the top of their priorities. The team of specialists provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic and treatment services to ensure people maintain proper health.



The clinic provides patients access to state-of-the-art facilities and specialists that are dedicated to providing the highest levels of care. Their tests include Audiometry and Scans for Ear issues, Endoscopy and Rhinometry for nose related problems and much more. The clinic has agreed contractual rates with most health insurance companies allowing individuals to focus on diagnosis and treatment. Individuals looking for a diagnosis for their conditions can go to The Harley Street ENT Clinic's website for more information.



When talking about ENT testing, a representative for the company stated, "We aim to be a one-stop clinic where you can get specialist care from an experienced ENT surgeon. When you visit our state-of-the-art ENT clinic in London, you will receive the highest quality care in a comfortable setting. We have all of the latest equipment and our own diagnostic lab where we can perform everything from endoscopy to microscopy. We are the place to get help with your hearing aids, while our in-house pharmacy makes it easy to pick up your prescriptions."



The Harley Street ENT Clinic has been leading the way in treating voice and throat problems for years. Whatever your voice and throat problem is, they can find an expert solution backed by solid research. Every patient has their own dedicated consultant who meets them regularly to discuss progress, ensure continuity of care and provide the highest level of aftercare.



About The Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic is the UK's foremost private medical centre dedicated to providing high quality diagnosis and treatment for all ear, nose and throat related disorders. Their medical team includes some of the most well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists and scientists and caring ENT practice nurses, co-ordinated by a very experienced Clinical Services Manager. They are supported by a fully trained and extremely capable administrative team, supervised by an exceptionally knowledgeable and conscientious Head of Operations and guided by an experienced Board of Directors.



For more information, please visit – https://www.harleystreetent.com/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/harleystreetent

Twitter – https://twitter.com/harleystreetent

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-harley-street-ent-clinic/



Contact Details



The Harley Street Clinic

109 Harley Street

London, W1G 6AN

Phone: 020 7224 2350

Email: info@harleystreetent.com