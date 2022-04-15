The Harley Street ENT Clinic Provides Specialised Care and Treatment for of All Ear Conditions and Diseases

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2022 -- The Harley Street ENT Clinic, a leading ENT clinic in London, provides specialised care and treatment for of all ear conditions and diseases. This ranges from simple infection, allergies and tinnitus, through to issues relating to hearing loss. The clinic conducts all necessary tests and provides an accurate diagnosis to determine what is causing your symptoms, and then treats them effectively. All surgeons working at the Harley Street ENT Clinic are fully trained ENT specialists who are experts in the treatment of ear related disorders in patients of every age group.



The Harley Street ENT Clinic has a cutting-edge facility with all of the required medical equipment and technology to provide the greatest patient experience possible. They provide a multidisciplinary treatment approach, so that every patient can benefit from the experience of surgeons in wide-ranging specialties. The Harley Street ENT Clinic's surgeons are well-known for their ongoing research and innovative treatment techniques, and their work provides relief for patients every day. In addition to our ENT services, the Harley Street ENT Clinic features an in-house pharmacy, and a hearing aids facility called the Harley Hearing Centre.



A representative of The Harley Street ENT Clinic stated, "Ear symptoms can include blockages, discharge or pain. Our experienced team can diagnose and treat any ear issues you may be facing which can typically include the previous as well as Hearing Loss, itching or injury. We can ensure that you will receive safe and appropriate medical or surgical treatment within our consultant-led care."



The Harley Street ENT Clinic, one of London's leading ENT experts, offers all ear, nose, throat, and balance treatments. Since its start in 2004, the clinic has provided a comprehensive range of ENT services, including nose snoring, ear noise tinnitus, ear discomfort, dizziness, blocked ear, sinus, lump in the throat, sore throat, and more. To save patients from the trouble of paying first and then reclaiming, The Harley Street ENT Clinic also deals directly with the insurance companies. They also have agreed contractual rates with most health insurance companies such as United Healthcare Global, Aviva, Allianz Worldwide Care, Bupa, CIGNA, Simplyhealth, Standard Life (PruHealth), amongst others.



The Harley Street ENT Clinic is the UK's foremost private medical centre dedicated to providing high quality diagnosis and treatment for all ear, nose and throat related disorders. Their medical team includes some of the most well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists and scientists and caring ENT practice nurses, co-ordinated by a very experienced Clinical Services Manager. They are supported by a fully trained and extremely capable administrative team, supervised by an exceptionally knowledgeable and conscientious Head of Operations and guided by an experienced Board of Directors.



