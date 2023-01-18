The Harley Street ENT Clinic Removes Foreign Bodies from Noses to Help Prevent Discomfort and Breathing Difficulties

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- The Harley Street ENT Clinic, a renowned ENT clinic in London, removes foreign bodies from noses to help prevent discomfort and breathing difficulties in individuals. Their doctors take a medical history, perform a physical exam, and take an X-ray of the area before attempting to remove the foreign body from the nose. Depending on the size and shape of the object, their doctors use a pair of forceps, nasal speculum, or suction device to help remove it. If the object cannot be easily removed, their doctors might use a special scope to locate and remove it.



They offer regular appointments with their expert ENT specialists, who work within a multidisciplinary team to devise the best treatment plans for people. The clinic puts patient care and comfort at the core of its services. To better treat the patients, they have a committed team of ENT doctors, highly qualified therapists, scientists, and ENT nurses with decades of experience in the field. Individuals looking to have a foreign body removed from their nose can check The Harley Street ENT Clinic's website for more information.



A representative from the clinic stated, "Foreign bodies lodged in the nose can cause problems ranging from discomfort to breathing difficulties. The location and type of object will determine the best method for removal. Our ENT doctor can use several tools to remove foreign bodies from the nose, including forceps, hooked probes, and suction apparatus. It is usually possible to remove the foreign body at the ENT clinic in London with no more than a local anaesthetic."



The Harley Street ENT Clinic has been leading the way in treating voice and throat problems for years. Whatever your voice and throat problem is, they can find an expert solution backed by solid research. Every patient has a dedicated consultant who meets them regularly to discuss progress, ensure continuity of care and provide the highest level of aftercare. The clinic provides a range of ENT services, including nose snoring, ear noise tinnitus, ear discomfort, dizziness, blocked ear, sinus, lump in the throat, sore throat, and more.



About The Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic is the UK's foremost private medical centre dedicated to providing high-quality diagnosis and treatment for all ear, nose and throat-related disorders. Their medical team includes some of the most well-respected therapists, highly qualified audiologists and scientists and caring ENT practice nurses, co-ordinated by a very experienced Clinical Services Manager. They are supported by a fully trained and competent administrative team, supervised by an exceptionally knowledgeable and conscientious Head of Operations and guided by an experienced Board of Directors.



