"The Harmony Bible," an Exciting New Way to Understand the Bible, Now on Kickstarter!

Hopkinsville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- The Harmony Bible is helping people around the world read and understand the Bible. In new and exciting ways, read at a pace faster than ever before. Presenting the entire biblical text in a historically, chronologically, and spiritually sound fashion, The Harmony Bible uses a unique single narrative. Reading just like a book, this format exposes readers to the traditional biblical text in a normal storyline fashion from beginning to end.



One of the most important texts in human history, the Bible has proved difficult to read and understand because of its assembly. With 66 books ordered by genre, the Bible introduces an unfamiliar sequencing that makes following the text difficult. However, The Harmony Bible addresses this issue by presenting the same text as a single narrative. Preserving a historically, chronologically, and spiritually sound text, The Harmony Bible integrates repeated stories with new harmonization that improves understanding, readability, and interpretation. Such occurs with the stories of the four Gospels, who all tell the story of Jesus with slight variation.



With The Harmony Bible, enjoy the freedom of new personal discoveries and inspiration.



An exciting new twist on history's most famous literary work, The Harmony Bible is now available on Kickstarter and expected to ship to backers worldwide upon completion of editorial services for which backers are needed.



About The Harmony Bible

The Harmony Bible seeks to address the need to make the Bible easier to read and understand with refined clarity. By simply rearranging the Bible's text in a way that makes sense, people around the world can now read the Bible like a book, or a complete story from beginning to end, with passages presented in the context of others to improve understanding, readability, and interpretation.



