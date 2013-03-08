The Headset Shop.com Introduces Plantronics W740 Telephone/PC Wireless Headset System

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The Headset Shop.com, offering a variety of wireless office headset, has introduced Plantronics W740 telephone/PC wireless headset system. This wireless headset has DECT 6.0 hands-free technology and connects to both office telephones and PC computers with USB connection. It also has a superior noise cancelling technology that blocks out unwanted background noise which is ideal for busy call centers.



Plantronics W740 provides hands-free communication with up to 350 feet roaming distance and 9 hours of non-stop talk time. A convertible ear set includes both over the ear and over the head wearing styles to choose from ensuring the right fit. Call answer, mute and volume control are located on the sides of the wireless earpiece for comfort.



Nonetheless, this wireless telephone headset for office phones provides reliable hands-free communication as it comes with remote answering functionality that allows users answer calls when they are away from their desks. Compatible with most office desk phones and these are easy to install. All cordless systems include a one year manufacture warranty, 30 day money back guarantee and the product is shipped brand new direct from the manufacturer.



The store also offers corded telephone headset for professional and reliable communication for homes, offices or call centers. Office telephone headsets are safe and considered affordable solution when compared to similar other solutions that being offered.



Notwithstanding what, corded telephone headsets from well-known brands like Plantronics and GN Netcom systems deliver the highest in telecommunication quality supplying superior sound innovation with noise canceling features.



