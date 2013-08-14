Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The Health Benefits of Cranberries



It turns out cranberries are much more than just a tasty treat on the holiday table.



It is not new news that cranberries are a great preventative for urinary tract infections. It has also been proven lately that consuming cranberry juice can prevent cavities and lower the risk of cancer overall.



There are lots of great things that can be made to enjoy the taste of cranberries. Use this as a starting point! http://www.uscranberries.com/Health/Recipes/



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com