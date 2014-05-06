The Health of the Family Comes Handy with Easy Dinner Recipes

Selma, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- When it comes to the health of the family, mothers indeed know best. And when it comes to healthy dinner recipes, MomsWhoThink arms mothers with the best, healthy, and easy dinner ideas.



MomsWhoThink has a wide selection of scrumptious dinner recipes for digestive health that are fiber-riched and lower in fat. Moms don’t need to worry about preparing healthy meals at the expense of heavenly recipes. “Easy dinner recipes” does not necessarily mean resorting to over processed supermarket goods of take-out foods.



Here are examples of healthy dinner recipes which indicate the nutrient contents suitable for the health of every family:



Sesame Chicken with Brocolli (Healthy Poultry Meal)



Ingredients:



5 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

4 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

5 teaspoons honey

1¼ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 small head broccoli, cut into florets

2 scallions, thinly sliced, 2 tablespoons greens reserved

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

4 teaspoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon chili paste

3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Cooked brown rice, for serving (optional)



Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, and 2 teaspoons honey.

2. Add the chicken, toss to coat, and marinate for 20 minutes.

3. Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

4. Remove the chicken from the marinade with a slotted spoon and discard the marinade.

5. Add half of the chicken to the pan and cook until browned and cooked through, turning once or twice, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a large serving platter.

6. Repeat with 2 more teaspoons of canola oil and the remaining chicken. Transfer to the serving plate.

7. Add the broccoli to the pan along with 2 tablespoons water, cover and steam for 4 minutes.

8. Create a hole in the broccoli by pushing it aside and heat the remaining 2 teaspoons canola oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add the scallions, ginger, and garlic and cook, stirring until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

9. In a small bowl, whisk together the broth, the remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce, the remaining 3 teaspoons honey, the cornstarch, vinegar, and chili paste until the cornstarch and honey are dissolved. Add the mixture to the pan and cook, stirring, until the mixture is thickened and darkened in color, 2 to 3 minutes.

10. Stir in the remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil.

11. Pour the sauce and broccoli mixture over the chicken. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and 2 tablespoons scallion greens. Serve with brown rice, if desired.



Serves 4



Per serving

Calories 410

Total Fat 18g

Sat 3g

Protein 36g

Carb 29g

Fiber 4g

Cholesterol 90mg

Sodium 730mg



Cheesy Shell Lasagna (Healthy Beef Meal)



Ingredients:

1½ pounds lean ground beef

2 medium onions, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 (14½ ounce) can stewed tomatoes, chopped

1 (14 ounce) jar meatless spaghetti sauce

1 (4 ounce) can mushroom stems and pieces, undrained

8 ounces uncooked small shell pasta

2 cups reduced-fat sour cream (16 ounces)

11 sliced reduced-fat provolone cheese (8 ounces)

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (4 ounces)



Directions:

1. In a nonstick skillet, cook the beef, onions, and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

2. Stir in tomatoes, spaghetti sauce, and mushrooms. Bring to a boil. Reduced heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

4. Place half of the pasta in an ungreased 13x9x2-inch baking dish. Top with half of the meat sauce, sour cream, and provolone cheese. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with mozzarella.

5. Cover and bake at 350°F for 35 to 40 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese begins to brown. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.



Serves 12



Per serving

Calories 346

Total Fat 15g

Sat 8g

Protein 27g

Carb 29g

Fiber 2g

Cholesterol 50mg

Sodium 515mg

Diabetic Exchanges: 3 lean meat, 1½ starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat



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