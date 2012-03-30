The Healthier Post Website Explains How and Why the Popular HCG Diet Can Help People Lose Weight

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- According to health experts, obesity levels have reached epidemic proportions in our country. As people who are overweight and obese know quite well, carrying around extra pounds can do more than zap energy levels; obesity has been linked to a variety of very serious health issues including cardiovascular disease and diabetes.



In an effort to lose weight, many people have tried a variety of diets. While some are successful in the short-term, over time most people regain the weight and end up feeling discouraged and depressed.



One diet that has been getting a lot of attention lately is called the HCG diet. Discovered over 50 years ago by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons, the HCG diet plan involves taking human chorionic gonadotropin, or HCG, while eating small amounts of food.



Although many overweight and obese people would like to try the HCG diet, many of them have questions about the program. For example, they may wonder if it will truly help them lose their extra pounds, if it is safe, and how something called HCG can even help with weight loss.



As an article on the website noted, HCG is a hormone that is present in pregnant women. Simeons observed that after giving birth, many women begin to suffer from ill health. He realized that the naturally-occurring hormone HCG nourishes and protects the unborn baby by taking stored fat reserves and changing it into nutrition for the developing baby.



In other words, HCG appears to actually help drain fat cells and transform it to positive and natural energy. Over time, additional research found that people who take HCG drops also experience its fat-consuming benefits.



