The Healthy Eating Guide Announces Free eBook "the Ultimate Healthy Eating Roadmap"

Rochester Hills, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The eBook is a best-of-the-best compilation of content chosen from over 350 articles published on the site, which features tips and advice about eating healthy, losing weight, diet and exercise, as well as over 150 free healthy recipes.



“I'm really excited about this eBook and think it can help a lot of folks really understand how to make healthy, permanent changes in their lives,” said Healthy Eating Guide founder Scott Christ. “It's an easy-to-understand guide to help people eat better, cook healthier, and lose weight,” Christ said.



The Healthy Eating Guide is an award-winning website with the mission of empowering one million people to eat healthier diets.



The book is available for download at http://www.thehealthyeatingguide.com/newsletter/ and the Kindle version is available for free from 5/15/13 - 5/19/13 (http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CKTMNHW).



About The Healthy Eating Guide

The Healthy Eating Guide is a website dedicated to helping people live a longer life, look better, and feel better about themselves. The site was founded in 2008 and has over 350 articles that cover topics like healthy eating, exercise, weight loss, organic, and healthy cooking and recipes. For more information go to http://www.thehealthyeatingguide.com.



Media Contact:

Scott Christ

Quest23@gmail.com