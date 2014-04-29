The Healthy Loser Inc Welcomes the News That Naples, Florida Has Become the Slimmest City in America

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- According to the official results, only 16.5% of adults who live in Naples are obese compared to 37% of all adults who live in America. HealthyLoser.com, who offer cash prizes to people who lose weight has called the news incredible.



A spokesman for Healthyloser.com said: “It is great news to hear that Naples, Florida are leading the way in beating obesity with America having a serious problem with over 37% of adults being obese. We are hoping other cities will follow Naple's example and take action to reduce their obesity levels to make America a healthier people overall.



Obesity is a serious problem that is causing people who are overweight to have a higher risk of serious obesity related health issues, which include heart attacks, type 2 diabetes, some forms of cancer, and depression.



With over 60% of adults living in America being overweight, HealthyLoser.com set out to do something about it and launched a challenge to give people an extra incentive to lose weight.



HealthyLoser.com knows how hard it can be to change a person’s lifestyle and keep up with a diet and that is why they launched a competition offering $12,000 in cash prizes to people who lose 15% of their body weight in 91 days.



The organization has calculated by offering an incentive to lose weight, men and women will take up the challenge and exercise and change their lifestyle to become slimmer and healthier and as an added reward, they could win a top prize of $5,000.



Obesity is such a serious issue in causing people to die before their time, which could be avoided through the change of lifestyle, more exercise, and healthy eating.



Medical experts have stated regular exercising can improve your health including:



Improves your chances of living longer and living healthier

Helps protect you from developing heart disease and stroke or its precursors, high blood pressure and undesirable blood lipid patterns

Helps protect you from developing certain cancers, including colon and breast cancer, and possibly lung and endometrial (uterine lining) cancer

Helps prevent type 2 diabetes (which was once called adult-onset diabetes) and metabolic syndrome (a constellation of risk factors that increases the chances of developing heart disease and diabetes)

Helps prevent the insidious loss of bone known as osteoporosis

Reduces the risk of falling and improves cognitive function among older adults

Relieves symptoms of depression and anxiety and improves mood

Prevents weight gain, promotes weight loss (when combined with a lower-calorie diet), and helps keep weight off after weight loss

Improves heart-lung and muscle fitness

Improves sleep



People who take up the healthy challenge not only have the chance of winning the top prize of $5,000 but also have the chance to successfully change their life and become slimmer and healthier which avoids serious obesity health related issues that come with being overweight.



Already hundreds have taken the weight loss challenge over the last 4 years and over $60,000 has been paid out in Cash Prizes. Many of their success stories are posted on the Healthy Loser website.



For more information on taking the $5,000 Weight Loss Challenge, please go direct to

http://www.HealthyLoser.com , email info@healthyloser.com or call 1-800-608-0690



About HealthyLoser.com

HealthyLoser.com Is helping men and women to lose weight by giving them an extra incentive.